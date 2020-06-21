Jean M. Hopper
1918 - 2020
Jean M. Hopper, age, 101, of VA Beach passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born October 15, 1918 in St. Louis, MO. Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life and a man of great faith, George K. Hopper and her family knows she is happy to be dancing with him once again in heaven.

Jean is survived by her daughters; Christine Calhoun (William) of Monticello, FL, Della Garren of Newport News, and Georgie Jones (David) of VA Beach, grandchildren; Vickie Smith (AL), Robin Weaver, Morgan Jones (Kaori), Tyler Jones (Kim), and Teresa Crowson (Doug), 13 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Judeo-Christina Outreach Center at 1053 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

Arrangements are in the care of Cremation Society of Virginia, Virginia Beach.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Teresa and Family, May all the warm and special memories you shared stay with you and bring you comfort through the days ahead. With heartfelt condolences, Laura
Laura Beller
Coworker
