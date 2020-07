Jean Marie Heine, 79, passed away on July 20, 2020. A native of New Orleans, LA, she was born to Raymond and Myrtle Maxent, on July 17, 1941.Jean was a loving and devoted wife and mother who never met a stranger. She loved to sing and to travel the world. Jean was a passionate member of the Family and Seasonal Choirs at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She excelled in serving her community as a volunteer and a Eucharistic Minister for the Church. She was also a member of Just Seniors at St. Nick's.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Kim, Cindy, and Karen; sons: Christopher and Jeffery; grandchildren: Cheryl, Adam, Alexander and Katherine; great-grandson: Guy; sisters: Marsha and Rae; brother: Raymond and their families. She will be missed by too many family and friends to mention.A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. The service will also be live streamed at the St. Nicholas Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stnicholasvb/ and there is no need to have a Facebook account.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church https://www.stnicholasvb.com/ or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://give.bcrf.org/ . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com