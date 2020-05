Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jean's life story with friends and family

Share Jean's life story with friends and family



84, died on Thurs. May 21, 2020. Viewing Sun. 10 AM-4 PM at Sturtevant FH, Ports. Blvd Chapel. Graveside 12 noon Tues. Conway Cemetery in NC. Read full obituary www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store