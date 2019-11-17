|
|
Jean Overby Joyner, 82, of Portsmouth passed away November 15, 2019 after an extended illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dr. David I. Joyner, as well as by her parents, Larry and Birdie Overby.
She is survived by her son Michael, his wife Christian, and beloved grandchildren Iris and Graydon; her son Jeff and his husband, Ron; her sister, Carolyn Parrish; her cousin, Wayne Blythe and his wife, Cheryl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She had retired after many years as an executive secretary in the personnel department at Virginia Chemical, later Hoeschst Celanese, and held a degree in secretarial science from Elon College. A former church organist, Jean instilled in her children the love of music which has been a life-long gift. Her commitment to and care for her husband during his 9-year incapacitation after a massive stroke was exemplary to the point of self-sacrifice, and her love for her children and grandchildren was the main focus of her existence. The family wishes to thank the many friends, relatives, and caregivers who have supported us throughout her period of decline; we have been truly overwhelmed by your love and thoughtfulness.
A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 19 at Churchland Baptist Church, Chesapeake with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019