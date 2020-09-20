Jean Parsons

Of Chesapeake, Va. died on September 17th, at age 86 while a resident of NHC, Bluffton, SC, a caring and loving skilled nursing facility, after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her daughters Sue Bishop Guardino (Lenny) and Patti Bishop Cox(Doug), daughter-in-law Theresa Bishop, 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Forrest "Buddy" Bishop, son Forrest Bishop and husband Percy Parsons.
The family requests donations be sent to AFTD 2700 Horizon Dr. Ste. 120 King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 online the AFTD.org
or to the Shriner's Children Hospital
PO BOX 863765, Orlando, Fla. 32886 online shrinershospitalforchildren.org
.