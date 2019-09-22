|
Jean Steffe Kreiling, 86, passed away on September 5, 2019, in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born on May 25, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Mary Katherine Wilhelm Steffe and John Wesley Steffe.
Jean lived her first 71 years in Baltimore and Lutherville, MD. She learned to play the piano and eventually the organ. Over the years, she led many choirs at her beloved Methodist church. Jean also took great pride in her position as secretary to an executive at C&P Telephone Company. She took with her the love of the Chesapeake Bay when she and her husband retired to Virginia Beach in 2005. They spent many hours walking on the bay, visiting the boardwalk and eating at their favorite seafood restaurants. Jean continued to promote health and wellness through her Shaklee distributorship and morning swims with her "Mermaids" at the recreation center. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spent her life bringing happiness to others with her thoughtful acts of kindness. Jean touched many lives with her handwritten cards and letters. Her husband always said that "she keeps the post office in business". Jean will be remembered for her joyful ways, positive attitude, beautiful smile and sayings such as "Cheers Dears" and "Happy Days".
Left to cherish her memory: her husband and the love of her life for 63 years, Fredric Thomas David Kreiling; two children, David Wesley Kreiling and wife Melissa, and Kathryn Kreiling Fischer and husband Terry; two grandchildren David Flint Kreiling and Daniel Madrid Kreiling; and many extended family members. She loved her family so much and a little piece of her will be carried in their hearts forever. Jean requested that there be no memorial service after her passing. Her family is honoring that request. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019