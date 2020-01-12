The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Jean Warriner Benzie, 91, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2019. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, Eula Warriner, Melvin "Daddy Bo" Warriner and her son, Jack P. "Jackie" Benzie, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack P. Benzie; son, Kenneth Benzie and his wife, Glenda and their children, Joshua Jack Benzie and Dustin Lee Benzie; son, Michael Benzie and his wife Kathleen; cousin, "sister" Joan B. Moore and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday in Loving Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
