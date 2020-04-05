|
|
Jean Harrell passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Va to the late James & Wealtha Woodard. She was a graduate of Norview High School.
Jean was married to Robert K. Harrell and had three sons. She was a devoted member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert, sons Robert and Timothy and brothers James and Johnny Woodard. She is survived by her son Christopher(Donna), sisters Janis Hedgepeth(Van) Joan Nixon(Ronnie) Joyce Howell, Jayne Bunting(Jimmy), eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Details for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020