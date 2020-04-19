|
Mrs. Jean Y. Tefft, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away, Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Georgia Ott and the widow of Lewis S. Tefft Sr.
Jean worked as an Office Manager with the Portsmouth Humane Society for over 20 years. She was a member of Light of Hope UMC and the Sunshine Club. Her hobbies included playing Bingo, and Rubber Stamping.
Jean was predeceased by her, son, David W. Tefft; sister, Wilda Jane Webb; and brother, Dean Ott.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lewis S. Tefft Jr. (Jessica), Terry G. Tefft (Kathi), and Sherri Moureau (Stephen); grandchildren, Christina Tefft-Martin, Ronald Owens, , Alyssa Tefft, Timothy Tefft, Katrina Tefft, and Kyle Jackson; great-grandchildren, Abigail Tefft, Erin and Christopher Martin Jr., Lennix and Cyntoria Owens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020