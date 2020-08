Mrs. Jean Y. Tefft, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away, Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Georgia Ott and widow of Lewis S. Tefft Sr. A memorial service will be 11am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Light of Hope UMC 208 S. Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA. A reception will be held at the family's residence following the service. www.beachfuneralservices.com