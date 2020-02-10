|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Jeane Barnes Matthews, 86, passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020 in her home. She was born on September 9, 1933 in Wilson, NC to the late Linton and Lillie Barnes. Jeane was a real estate agent for Sasser Realty for many years; and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church, the Junior Women's Club of Portsmouth and the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Matthews, Jr. and six siblings.
She is survived by two sons, James Mark Matthews and wife Audrey, and Brian Linton Matthews and wife Debby; three grandchildren, Katie M. Jones and husband Kirk, Kellie J. Matthews, and Kasey Burnette and husband Shawn; two great-grandchildren, Korie and Kolson Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2020