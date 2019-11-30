|
|
Mable (Jeanette) Barker Copeland
Jeanette was born on May 25, 1920 to George and Mable Barker in Hertford County, NC. She went to
our Lord on November 26, 2019. She formerly lived on Gretna Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Siblings were Rosenelle Clark of Ahoskie, N.C. Felton Barker of North Port, FL, and Shirley Barker of
Camden, NC.
Jeanette graduated from high school in 1937. She graduated from Norfolk General Hospital School of
Nursing in 1940. She married Richard C Copeland on February 15, 1940. Richard was in the National
Guard and because of the war was activated into the regular Army. He was transferred to Fort Meade,
MD where Jeanette then went to work in Washington DC on the OB floor at Garfield Hospital taking care
of the wives of the diplomats from foreign countries.
Jeanette would work private duty while her daughters were young and returned to nursing full time as a
Head Nurse at Lake Taylor for several years. Jeanette also was very involved in mission work, sewing
teddy bears for CHKD and the local hospitals. She also enjoyed making infant receiving blankets for local
needs.
She was a member of Virginia Heights Baptist Church (New Heights Fellowship) where she had served as
a Deacon's wife, bible school teacher, assistant hostess, assistant secretary, and served with the baptism
committee.
Jeanette is survived by two daughters, Gail (Sandy) Hall of Leesville, SC, Angie and Bill Rogers of Virginia
Beach, Virginia. Two grandsons, Danny (Jessica) Lazar, of Katy, Texas, and Matthew (Dana) Stone, of
Mebane N.C. Two granddaughters Kristy (Nick) Louka, and Candice (Thomas) Keen, of Chesapeake
Virginia. Two step grandchildren Wade (Sandra) Hall, and Jason (Allison) Hall, Leesville S.C. Five great
grandsons Britton F. Stone Jr., Aaron Sacra-Lazar, Trevor D. Lazar, Malakee T.Stone, Carter T. Keen, and
step-Giobonne Garrison, Elijah Hall and Elijsha Hall. Five great granddaughters Kristen E. Stone, Victoria
G.Lazar, Taylor N. Louka, Ava H. Louka, Stella A. Keen, and step-Lori R. Hall. Two nieces Marcia (Ronnie)
Blaine of Ashville, NC and Debbie Ray of Chesapeake, VA. One Nephew Danny (Cindy) Barker of
Brunswick, GA.
A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Dr. in Virginia Beach on
Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5-7PM. A funeral service will follow on Monday, December 2, 2019
beginning at 10:30 at New Heights Fellowship located at 1251 Kempsville Rd. Norfolk, Virginia.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care
and her private care aids for their loving care along with their dedication and devotion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHKD, Freda H. Gordon, or New Heights Fellowship.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019