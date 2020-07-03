1/1
Jeanette Jackson West
Jeanette Jackson West, 95, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was the oldest of 12 children born in Harnett County, N.C. to Tebe and Mallie Jackson. She was the widow of Sylvester C. West. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Edna West Hobbs; grandson, James West Jr.; brothers, Bruce, Earl T. and Pete Jackson; sisters, Rachel Kempka, Flora Fowler and Henrietta Tart; and son-in-law, Douglas Trahan.

Jeanette retired along with her husband, from Overton's Market in Berkley. She was a long-time member of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church. The Women's Missionary Union, the Hope Bible Class and the Niners Senior Citizen Club. She had many talents but excelled in cooking, gardening, sewing and being the best Momma and Grandma.

She is survived by her son, James R. West (Gloria) of Dumfries, VA; daughters, Janice West Trahan of Lafayette, LA; Patricia West Manier (William) of Chesapeake; and son-in-law, Tony L. Hobbs of Chesapeake; Eight Grandchildren, Norman West (Michelle), Michael West (April), Cherie Trahan Altman, Dina Hobbs Carlow (Bobby), Denise Hobbs Lentini (John), Terry Lee Manier (Beth), and Matthew West Manier (Jennifer); Twenty great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; sisters; Mildred Fann, Joyce Phillips, Connie Johnson; and brothers; Billy and James Jackson.

A time to pay respects will begin Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 12pm at Raleigh Heights Baptist Church, 1000 Crowell Ave, Chesapeake, with a funeral service beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
