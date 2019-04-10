Jeanette Jones Cocke, 83, passed away on April 7, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Danville, VA to the late Rev.James Ellis Jones and Gracie Allen Jones. Jeanette was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Moses Shelton Cocke; her brothers, James, Leonard, Donald, Bobby, and Enoch Jones, and sisters; Anne Stone and Dorothy Elliott.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Patricia Lynn Cocke, and Paula Cocke Merritt and her husband, Jody; and two grandchildren; Christian Shane Merritt and Travis Stephen Merritt. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all who were a part of her life.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thurs. April 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Fri., April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary