The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Cocke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Jones Cocke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanette Jones Cocke Obituary
Jeanette Jones Cocke, 83, passed away on April 7, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Danville, VA to the late Rev.James Ellis Jones and Gracie Allen Jones. Jeanette was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Moses Shelton Cocke; her brothers, James, Leonard, Donald, Bobby, and Enoch Jones, and sisters; Anne Stone and Dorothy Elliott.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Patricia Lynn Cocke, and Paula Cocke Merritt and her husband, Jody; and two grandchildren; Christian Shane Merritt and Travis Stephen Merritt. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all who were a part of her life.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thurs. April 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Fri., April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now