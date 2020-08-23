Jeanette K. Miles was born to John O'neil, Sr. and Elizabeth O'neil on October 26, 1946 and entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2020. Jeanette attended Booker T. Washington High School before graduating from the Norfolk Technical Center School of Nursing. She had a long career in nursing, spending more than nineteen years at Lake Taylor City Hospital. She eventually retired in 2008. Jeanette leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Angela James, and one son, Armeer Kenchen (wife, Tara); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, David O'neil and Janie Morris; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held, 2:00pm - 6:00pm on Monday, August 24th at the Granby Chapel of Metropolitan Funeral Service, located at 7246 Granby Street in Norfolk, Virginia



