Jeanette LeFer O'Brien, 74, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Pierre M. L. and Marie Jeanne LeFer. Jeanette was a Clerk for the City of Norfolk, aCredit Counselor for Equifax, and worked for Retail Alliance for 20 years where she retired. She loved to travel, especially to France, where her family was from. Jeanette led a fulfilling life and passed from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Richard I. O'Brien; 2 daughters, Suzanne M. Bruehl (Weslee) and Kelley N. Wyckoff (Brandon); and 4 grandchildren, Logan, Aidan, Mackenna, and Colton.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com