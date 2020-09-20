1/
Jeanette (LeFer) O'Brien
Jeanette LeFer O'Brien, 74, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Pierre M. L. and Marie Jeanne LeFer. Jeanette was a Clerk for the City of Norfolk, a

Credit Counselor for Equifax, and worked for Retail Alliance for 20 years where she retired. She loved to travel, especially to France, where her family was from. Jeanette led a fulfilling life and passed from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Richard I. O'Brien; 2 daughters, Suzanne M. Bruehl (Weslee) and Kelley N. Wyckoff (Brandon); and 4 grandchildren, Logan, Aidan, Mackenna, and Colton.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
