Jeanette LeFer O'Brien, 74, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Pierre M. L. and Marie Jeanne LeFer. Jeanette was a Clerk for the City of Norfolk, a
Credit Counselor for Equifax, and worked for Retail Alliance for 20 years where she retired. She loved to travel, especially to France, where her family was from. Jeanette led a fulfilling life and passed from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Richard I. O'Brien; 2 daughters, Suzanne M. Bruehl (Weslee) and Kelley N. Wyckoff (Brandon); and 4 grandchildren, Logan, Aidan, Mackenna, and Colton.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com