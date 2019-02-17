Jeanne Andres Loftus of Virginia Beach passed away February 5, 2019.A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jeanne was born January 25th, though the exact year is unknownâ€" as Jeanne often said, â€œAge is a number, and mineâ€™s unlisted.â€ As a high school day student at Scrantonâ€™s Marywood Seminary, Jeanne minded the nuns, admired the glamorous boarding students from New York and South America, and created lifelong friendships. After graduation, she kept books for a Scranton based shipping firm, the start of a lifetime of work interrupted only by marriage and creating a family. A social and independent young woman about Scranton, Jeanne was known for red, red lipstick and stylish wardrobe, her love of music and dancing. Life was busy with Marywood alumnae events, bridge club, golf, evenings out at Prenoâ€™s, the Blue Shutters and other Scranton hot spots, and being a bridesmaid (7x). Farther afield, she enjoyed summer vacations at the Jersey shore, family gatherings in and around the Poconos, and day trips with girlfriends to Manhattan for shopping and drinks at 21 or the Oak Bar. Even after moving to Norfolk as a young wife and mother, Jeanne never lost her sense of joy in good times to balance hard work. An Oyster Bowl game, or dining out at the Nationâ€™s Room, Golden Dragon or Isle of Capri were her thing. Jeanne loved a party, and all those attending. As her children grew and developed their own social networks through classmates and athletics at St. Pius, Norfolk Collegiate and Norfolk Catholic, Jeanne was always included in the fun. She returned to the working world in the 70â€™s, retiring from her final, favorite employment as a fashion associate at Macyâ€™s in 2013.Jeanne was pre-deceased by her parents, Stanley and Mary Sammon Andres, and by her ex-husband, Hal Loftus.Jeanneâ€™s surviving family includes sister Lorayne Andres of Kingston, PA; her children, Bill Loftus (friend, Lisa Martin) of Westport, CT, Rich Loftus (Jim McNamara) of Virginia Beach, Bob Loftus (Mariya Kruglyakova) of Manhattan, and Mara Loftus Foley (Robert Foley) of Virginia Beach. She was a grandmother of ten: Kellyn Loftus (Zac Selissen) of Brooklyn, Emma Loftus of Baltimore, Molly Loftus of Manhattan, Victoria Virginia â€œViviâ€ Loftus of Manhattan, Jake McNamara (friend, Jessica Gonzalez) of Newport News, Nicole Lindauer Mackey (Billy Mackey) of Leadville, Colorado, Patrick Lindauer (Maddi Fiore), Robby Foley, Ryan Foley and Tyler Foley, all of Virginia Beach. She was also great-grandmother to Jade Lindauer of Virginia Beach. In addition, she is survived by her adored Sammon cousins, by the parents of her grandchildren, Bill Lindauer and Astrid Berg, by the Wise family (first cousins to her children), as well as by friends met through a life well lived.The family wishes to thank The Gardens of Virginia Beach for providing Jeanne with comfort and care, and also, Bon Secours Hospice, for their unerring support in Jeanneâ€™s final days. Donations in her name can be made to the Jeanne Andres Loftus scholarship endowment of the College of William and Mary. Jeanne will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass, 11am, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Church of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, with inurnment in the Church of the Holy Family Columbarium following. Condolences may be expressed at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary