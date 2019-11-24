|
Jeanne Chapman Ainslie, 91, of Virginia Beach, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in the company of her sons and granddaughters. Best friends of her daughter Sue: Carol Ann and Joanne, also visited with Jeanne frequently reminiscing of fond memories and experiences shared with Sue. Jeanne was also blessed with many close friends from her teaching sorority along with, Betty Ann Callahan, Edris Jones, Vivian Elliot, Bonny Stone, Bonny Molloy, Teresa Fary, Terry Jenkins and Vesta Cruser, most of which were also fellow educators.
Born in Richmond, VA she was the daughter of the late James Roland and Rebecca Warren Chapman. She was also predeceased by her previous husband, John W. (Jack) Ainslie and daughter, Susan Chapman Ainslie.
As a 1949 Graduate of Mary Washington College with a B.Ed., Jeanne began her 40+ year career as a Professional Educator, teaching at Granby High School in Norfolk, followed by Kempsville and Princess Anne High schools in Virginia Beach. Later, she taught at Warwick HS in Newport News, and then returned a few years later to as Department Chair of Business Education at Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
Through her affiliation with the Distributive Education Clubs of America at Cox, she launched the Fashion Merchandising Program which was ultimately adopted throughout Virginia. The latter part of her tenure she engaged as an Adult Educator with Arlington Schools, and was later selected and served as President of the Virginia Education Association.
Jeanne will be remembered for her love of teaching, fashion and engaging conversations with friends and family. As her father would constantly remind us, "She was vaccinated with a phonograph needle", and could instantly start up a conversation with just about anyone who would listen! She also enjoyed living on the Chesapeake Bay and spending time at her parent's vacation home on 49th St. where she spent summers growing up.
Remaining family includes her sons, Jeff Ainslie (Ruby) and John Ainslie (Mindi); grandchildren, Michelle Renee Fackler (Cole), Renee Christine Fournier, Brooke Elizabeth Ainslie; great-grandchildren, Ainslie Mae Fackler and Cruz Morris Fackler; and her cousin Jeffrey Chewning.
A memorial service and celebration of Jeanne's life will be conducted at 2:00pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel at Westminster Canterbury, Virginia Beach.
Jeanne cherished anything about learning and education, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Tidewater Builders Association Scholarship Foundation or the Phi Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority - Omicron Chapter's Suzy Fund which was established by Jeanne for her daughter Susan who passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019