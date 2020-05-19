Dearest Jeanne, my daughter called you grandma and I called you friend. We shall always treasure the time and love you gave to the students of Poquoson Dance Academy. Your love of dance was contagious, your devotion to your students was immeasurable. The love and support you provided for Alyssa at a time when she needed it most could never be repaid. God has blessed us all with an angel, who has been called home. You will always be in my .



Cathleen Ketterman

Friend