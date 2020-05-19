Dearest Jeanne, my daughter called you grandma and I called you friend. We shall always treasure the time and love you gave to the students of Poquoson Dance Academy. Your love of dance was contagious, your devotion to your students was immeasurable. The love and support you provided for Alyssa at a time when she needed it most could never be repaid. God has blessed us all with an angel, who has been called home. You will always be in my .
Jeanne Taylor Fisher was a lifelong resident of Norfolk, born July 11, 1932 to Vandolyn and Jim Taylor. She attended Willard, Blair and graduated from Maury High School. She married Warren Fisher,"Buddy" the love of her life in 1950. They were married 67 years, had 5 children and were longtime residents of the Wedgewood community.
Jeanne was cheerleader and dancer. She and her cousin Co Harrison won many talent shows as dancers in the Norfolk community in the late 40's. Jeanne served as the cheerleading coach for Norview High School for over 20 years. She and her mother ran the Cummings Kindergarten and Dance Academy for close to 40 years. They were well known for their Tom Thumb weddings and annual dance recitals. She then took over operations of the Poquoson Dance Academy, founded by her daughter, Terri Fisher Moore, until her retirement.
Jeanne was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 5o years and formed many lifelong friendships with her sorority sisters.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Buddy Fisher, her infant son Gary, her daughters Gail and Terri and her eldest son Phil. Left to cherish her memory are her remaining son, Brack, his wife Cyndi and their son Chad, Phil's children: Erica, Philip and Jillian and her great grandson Mason, Terrri's children: Allison Moore Sadler, her husband Travis, and great granddaughter , Lilah Jeanne, her youngest granddaughter Kimberly Moore and her siblings Don ,Jimmy and Pat Taylor, and her dear cousin Corrine "Co" Taylor Harrsion.
Jeanne was always a dancer and cheerleader and even with dementia robbing her of so much, she still enjoyed dancing and cheering. Her last splits were done this past New Year's Eve at the Ballentine. She kicked off her shoes and amazed the staff and residents by doing the full splits twice at age 87!
Jeanne was loved by many and will be missed.
A funeral service will be held 11am, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 19, 2020.