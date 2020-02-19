|
Jeanne Frances Peterson, 75, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 58 years, William E. Peterson; 4 amazing children, Ed "Eddie" Peterson (Sandy), Karin Owens (John), Bob "Bobby" Peterson, and Melissa Warren (Jeff); brother, Joseph Willette (Louise); sister, Theresa Willette; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local Food Bank, because Jeanne never wanted anyone to go to bed hungry. You may offer condolences and read the obituary in its entirety at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020