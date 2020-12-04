Dr Jeanne Knorr made her transition back home to the light on Nov 6th, 2020. A universally loved woman who possessed grace, kindness and deep creative talent, she was one of the first women to receive a doctorate of fine arts from Ohio State University, and a Master's degree from Columbia. A lifelong teacher, she excelled in fibre, multimedia graphic arts and taught in the Fine Arts dept. at Norfolk State University along with her husband, Dr. Lester Knorr in Norfolk, Va for almost 20 years. Survived by her loving daughter, Dr. Kim Knorr, her grandchildren Jessica Allen, Phillip Knorr and Christoper Knorr, as well as a great grandson Kaden Allen. Donations to honor her amazing life presence can be made to St Labre Indian School as stlabre.org
. She will rest in the beautiful columbarium at Christ and St Luke's church in Norfolk, Va. Private services to be held.