Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Jeanne M.K. Giddens


1941 - 2019
Jeanne M.K. Giddens Obituary
Jeanne Marie King Giddens of Lorton, VA peacefully departed this life on Monday July 1, 2019. Born on June 4, 1941 to the late David and Geraldine King in Norfolk, Virginia, Jeanne was educated in the Norfolk Public School System. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School In 1959, Jeanne went on to pursue a degree in registered nursing from Norfolk State College which she completed in 1961. In 1976, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Hampton Institute. She worked as a registered nurse for over 50 years.

In 1961 she married William â€œBillâ€ Giddens who preceded her in death in 2002. Left to cherish her memory are her children David R. Giddens, Kimberly Giddens-Whitehurst, and Lance G. Giddens along with a host of relatives and friends.

The family will host a viewing at Hale Funeral Home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 2:00pm-5:00pm. Funeral service is on Monday, July 8th at 11:00am also at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019
