Jeanne, age 74, died unexpectedly on October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Ed Oglesby. She was born in Washington, DC and attended Huguenot Senior High School in Richmond, VA and graduated in 1964. She was a graduate of James Madison University and married Tony Reed in May of 2020.



She worked as a classroom teacher/librarian for the Virginia School system in the Tidewater area and worked for Image Consultants and as a professional model. She was the Owner/Operator of B&B Hair Plus salon in Chesapeake, VA where she continued to make lifelong friends. Besides her family and friends, Jeanne loved her pets and sports (like tennis, water volleyball and swimming), acting with the Solivita Theatre group, playing bridge with friends and the Solivita Bridge Club. She was active in the "Between the Covers" book club.



She is survived by her husband Tony Reed; her son, Christopher Mounie and his wife Angela and their children, Heather and Christopher. Her sister, Carolyn Foran and her daughter Catherine Parr. Also survived by nephews, nieces, and cousins.



A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Kissimmee, Florida. No date has been set yet.



Donations can be made to: Florida Yorkie Rescue. Inc 2740 SW Martin Downs Blvd, #205 Palm City, Florida 34990



