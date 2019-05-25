Jeannette A. Whitmore passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. Born July 13, 1934 in Auburn, Maine to Alva J. LeBlond and Marie Doloris Carmen Dumont, she graduated from Edward Little High School 1952, bi-lingual in French and enjoyed being a band member for 4 years. At the age of 18, Jeannette, a small town girl, saw an advertisement in Seventeen magazine for a college education at the Lawton School for Medical Assistant in Beverly Hills, California and 3 years later in 1955, Jeannette graduated as a Certified Laboratory & X-Ray Technician. Jeannetteâ€™s medical profession spanned 26 years in Maine where she worked at US Pubic Health & Martinâ€™s Points Health Care as a Laboratory & X-Ray Technician. Jeannette was a homemaker for 17 years and always said that was her destiny and first love. She was active in the Garden Club, Camp Tall Pines and as Girl Scout Leader. In 1998, Jeannette and her husband Bob moved to Virginia Beach, VA and became very active in their community Lesner Point with the landscaping, pool and social committees and with the Church of the Holy Family as a bell ringer. Jeannette is survived by her beloved 2 daughters Lisa L. Riofrio and Linda L. Whitmore and son-in-law Greg D. Riofrio. She has 6 grandchildren Annalese, Gaby, Jenna, Jared, Adrienne and Dani. She was predeceased by her husband Robert H. Whitmore III, 18 days apart. Jeannette and Bob were married for 57 years. Jeannette loved to cook and host parties, play the piano, spend time with her grandchildren at the beach and was an avid old movies fan. Her all time favorite was Kenny Rogers. Jeannette can be best described as always being extremely positive, fun-loving, having a strong work ethic, very religious and always devoted her life to others â€¦ a true giver and never asked anyone for anything. Jeannette was adored by her family and she is now in heaven with her beloved husband. The family will greatly miss both of them but so grateful that their 2 souls are together ... their love connection is eternal. A Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11 AM, reception to follow at Holy Family. Arrangements are handled by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Online condolences can be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 25, 2019