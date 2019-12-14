|
NORFOLK - Jeannette Bear Carty, 103, died December 11, 2019. A native of Norfolk, VA, Mrs. Carty was the widow of her husband of 74 years, John Joseph Carty. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, and homemaker for him and their three children. She will be terribly missed by all her family, friends and loved ones.
Mrs. Carty was employed as the secretary of her church for over 15 years. She was also an active member of the Fairmont Park United Methodist Church where she served over 30 years as a teacher in the children's Sunday school department. She was also an active member and served in various positions, including President, of the Women's Society of Christian Service. She was a member of the committee that organized and formed the Meals-on-Wheels program for the City of Norfolk and continued to serve by delivering meals to the sick and the shut-in for over a decade. Mrs. Carty was also an active member of the PTA throughout the years that her children were students in Norfolk city schools.
Survivors include her daughter and her husband, Fay and John A. Muldoon Jr. of Norfolk; a son, George "Bert" Carty of Wixom, MI; a grand-daughter and her husband, Janet and Chris Seebald; a grandson, Michael Carty and a second grandson and his wife, Matt and Kimberly Murray and their three children, Aidan, Keira and Carter. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including William McNamara, George and Theresa Carty, George and Patti Bear as well as a daughter-in-law, Kathleen M. Carty. She was predeceased by her son, Reverend John F. Carty and his first wife Barbara M. Carty and their son, Steven L. Carty.
The family thanks the Beth Sholom Terrace staff for all of their tender-loving care over the past two years.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2:00pm in Forest Lawn Cemetery by the Pastor Linda Young. Immediately following the service, a condolence reception will be held at Beth Shalom Village, 6401 Auburn Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 14, 2019