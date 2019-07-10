Jeanney Turbyfill Meagher, 88 died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Jeanney was born June 12, 1931 in Murphy, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Howell Turbyfill and Belle Rhinehardt. Her stepfather Edward Charles played a large part in her life. She is survived by her loving husband William "Bill" Joseph Meagher, they enjoyed over 66 years of marriage. Also surviving are her four children, Jeanney "Terry" Meagher Massie, Mary O'Marra Meagher, Tracy Anne Meagher and William "Jay" Joseph Meagher, Jr. (Katie). She was blessed to have 3 grandchildren, James G.Massie, III, William D. Massie, Kalli E. Meagher and 5 great grand children.



She enjoyed eight years of volunteering at Norfolk General Hospital. She served on the first team of Hospice volunteers at Norfolk General member Hospital. In addition she volunteered for many years at Virginia Beach General Hospital Gift Shop. She was known for always offering a helping hand, always with smile on her face.



The Meagher Family would like to thank all of Jeanney's devoted care givers who walked with her through this journey of the past six months. They truly have a calling to help others.



The Memorial Mass for Jeanney will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception at the Magnolia Room (Atlantic Shores) 1200 Atlantic Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 or Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care of Tidewater, 5000 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 500, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.