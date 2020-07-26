1/1
Jeffery Floyd Brogden
Jeffery Floyd Brogden, 58, of Teresa Drive passed away July 19, 2020. Jeff was the son of the late William F. and Evelyn Hardee Brogden. He was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #80. Jeff was an amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He is survived by his daughters, Haley N. Brogden and Amber L. Roberts; sister, Teresa L. Fentress and her husband, Robert; and niece, Christi Fentress.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
