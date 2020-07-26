Jeffery Floyd Brogden, 58, of Teresa Drive passed away July 19, 2020. Jeff was the son of the late William F. and Evelyn Hardee Brogden. He was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #80. Jeff was an amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
He is survived by his daughters, Haley N. Brogden and Amber L. Roberts; sister, Teresa L. Fentress and her husband, Robert; and niece, Christi Fentress.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.