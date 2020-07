Jeffery Parker Burns, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He had a kind and loving heart and loved everyone and all of God's creatures, especially cats. He was a graduate of Granby High School.He is survived by his loving mother, Cornelia Parker Burns Lee and a brother, David J. Burns.A memorial remembrance will be planned for a later time. Memorial donations may be made to a local Food Bank. Condolences may be sent through www.hdoliver.com