|
|
Jeffery Scott Bonney, Sr., 58, of Pungo, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16th at his home.
He was a retired Longshoreman and Commercial Fisherman. He was a member of the ILA. Jeffery was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being on the water.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Bonney, and a son, Jeffery Bonney, Jr. He is survived by his father, Floyd Bonney, Jr.; his son, Colby Bonney: his stepdaughter, Taylor Saunders; former spouses, Lori Malbon Fransoso and JoAnn Whitehurst; his brother, Todd Bonney (Mary ); nephews, Brad Bonney, Chris Bonney; and special friend and care giver, Deborah Williamson; along with cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4080 Charity Neck Rd, Va. Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019