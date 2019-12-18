The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery
4080 Charity Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Jeffery Scott Bonney, Sr., 58, of Pungo, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16th at his home.

He was a retired Longshoreman and Commercial Fisherman. He was a member of the ILA. Jeffery was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being on the water.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Bonney, and a son, Jeffery Bonney, Jr. He is survived by his father, Floyd Bonney, Jr.; his son, Colby Bonney: his stepdaughter, Taylor Saunders; former spouses, Lori Malbon Fransoso and JoAnn Whitehurst; his brother, Todd Bonney (Mary ); nephews, Brad Bonney, Chris Bonney; and special friend and care giver, Deborah Williamson; along with cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4080 Charity Neck Rd, Va. Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019
