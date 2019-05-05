Jeffrey Alan (Jeff) Gilman (53) of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, VA. Jeff was born on May 25, 1965, to Theresa Gilman-Saunders and Lance J. Gilman in Norfolk, VA. He graduated from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, VA, in the Class of 1983. In the following year, he attended East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He married Tracey Blair Morton on February 29, 1992, in Virginia Beach, VA.Jeff was known for his sharp mind, boundless energy, and his entertaining sense of humor. He truly loved his family and his work. His ability as an ardent carpenter lead to his successful business, Geronimo Construction, Inc. His values of laughter, love, and filial piety were apparent to all around him.He is survived by his wife, Tracey Blair Gilman; daughter, Madeline Blair Gilman (Stephen); son, Warren Brooks Gilman; mother, Theresa Gilman-Saunders; sister, Robin DiBuono (Tom); brother, Garrett Gilman (Caitlin); and grandson, Knox Robert Gilman-Koffman. He is also survived by his uncles, Jeffrey D. Gilman (Jan), Mark Gilman (Diva), and John Alan Reynolds (Fay); aunts, Stacy Shipp (Ernie) and Carol Bryant, and their many children. He was preceded in death by his father, Lance J. Gilman; grandparents, John and Jean Gilman, and Evelyn and Lou Shue.Jeff was active in his church and his community. He loved being a baseball coach for the Aragona-Pembroke Little League (APLL). He served on the APLL Board and was key in the upgrade of APLLâ€™s baseball facilities. He had a love for the outdoors and expressed it in an annual fishing trip with his son, Warren, in Northeast, TN. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregoryâ€™s Catholic Church in Virginia Beach at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey D. Gilman, Mark Gilman, Garrett Gilman, Tom DiBuono, Eric Barefield, Jeff Tippett, and Brandon Nangle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aragona-Pembroke Little League.Jeff Gilman, we have so many memories of holidays and family meals shared with your bright smile and quick wit. You are loved and will be greatly missed. Jeff Gilman, may you rest in peace.The Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home is serving the Gilman family. Information is available at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019