Jeffrey Brian Clark, 37, was called to the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Survivors include his loving wife Kailyn Clark; daughter, Leigha; his parents, David A. and Debra J. Clark; a brother, David A. Clark, Jr.; two sisters, Kelly R. Gower and husband William and Emma Leigh Clark; a nephew, Nathan Gower; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held 11:30 Saturday, October 5, at Covenant United Methodist Church by the Rev. Frank Jennings and Rev. Tommy Suh. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 7 - 8:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Youth Challenge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019