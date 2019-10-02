The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey B. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey B. Clark Obituary
Jeffrey Brian Clark, 37, was called to the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Survivors include his loving wife Kailyn Clark; daughter, Leigha; his parents, David A. and Debra J. Clark; a brother, David A. Clark, Jr.; two sisters, Kelly R. Gower and husband William and Emma Leigh Clark; a nephew, Nathan Gower; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 Saturday, October 5, at Covenant United Methodist Church by the Rev. Frank Jennings and Rev. Tommy Suh. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 7 - 8:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Youth Challenge.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now