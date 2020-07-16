Jeffrey Curtis Word, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Claud A. Word, Jr. He was employed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a rigger.
He is survived by his mother, Izell Word; a brother, Michael Word and wife Debbie; a sister, Robin Word; his fiance', Charlotte Savage; two nephews, Roland Word and Curtis Word; a niece, Rene' Divelbiss; a great nephew, Vincent Tabron; and a great niece, Della Brown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com