Jeffrey C. Word
Jeffrey Curtis Word, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Claud A. Word, Jr. He was employed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a rigger.

He is survived by his mother, Izell Word; a brother, Michael Word and wife Debbie; a sister, Robin Word; his fiance', Charlotte Savage; two nephews, Roland Word and Curtis Word; a niece, Rene' Divelbiss; a great nephew, Vincent Tabron; and a great niece, Della Brown.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 15, 2020
I will really miss you my friend. RIP
Michael Banko
Coworker
