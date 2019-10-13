The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
4569 Shoulders Hill Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Jeffrey Clay "Jeff" Chenault Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Clay Chenault, 53, passed away October 10, 2019. His passing was peaceful and under the care of his loving family. He was the owner and proprietor of Suffolk Automotive Service and took great pride in serving his customers with care and integrity. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Terry Roberts Chenault; daughters, Sydnie Wren, Kelsie Chenault; parents, Sonny and Jane Chenault; siblings, Micky Schembri (Ray), John Chenault (Natalie), Tamara Waller (David); in-laws, Kenny and Ann Roberts; sister-in-law, Lorie Wood; and dear grandson Chanden Oram. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, from 6-8:00 pm at Parr Funeral Home, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434. A graveside service will be held October 15, at 1:00 pm at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA 23435. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
