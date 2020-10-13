1/1
Jeffrey D. Marl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey D. Marl, age 65, died October 10, 2020, at home surrounded by Family and Friends.

Jeff was the oldest of six and survived by his wife Lisa, son Travis and daughter-in-law Elizabeth and five grandkids along with a long list of family and friends. He began his career in the Navy in 1973. He retired and started his second career at Mechanical Service Company as General Manager for over 27 years. Jeff enjoyed traveling, golf, games and especially his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, October 14, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved