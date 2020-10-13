Jeffrey D. Marl, age 65, died October 10, 2020, at home surrounded by Family and Friends.
Jeff was the oldest of six and survived by his wife Lisa, son Travis and daughter-in-law Elizabeth and five grandkids along with a long list of family and friends. He began his career in the Navy in 1973. He retired and started his second career at Mechanical Service Company as General Manager for over 27 years. Jeff enjoyed traveling, golf, games and especially his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, October 14, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.