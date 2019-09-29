|
|
On September 24, 2019 , Jeffrey "Dana" Paschall passed away at the age of 42 in High Point, NC.
Dana was born October 16, 1976 in Portsmouth, VA to John and Sue Paschall. He was a talented musician who played in piano bars entertaining thousands of people over the years.
Dana is survived by his mother, Sue Paschall of Asheville, NC, his father John W. Paschall and stepmother Mary K. Paschall of Virginia Beach, his older brother Jon Dwayne Paschall, Sr and wife Ginger Paschall also from Virginia Beach, nephew Jon Dwayne Paschall, Jr of Virginia Beach and 3 nieces Jessica Sterling of Jacksonville, Florida and Shelby and Brittany Paschall of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by special friends Beth and Whit Holbrook of High Point, NC.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Indian River Band Boosters. Checks can be made payable to Indian River Band Boosters and sent to Jordan Harris, Indian River High School, 1969 Braves Trail, Chesapeake, VA 23325.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019