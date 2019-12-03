|
|
Jeffrey David "JD" Reed of Maidens, Virginia passed away on November 20th 2019.
JD was born in Hershey, PA to Lester & Janet Reed and served in the United States Marine Corps before receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business degree from Old Dominion University in 1981. Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 38 yrs, Debbie & their two children, Shannon and Dillon.
A memorial will be held on December 7th from 2-8PM at their home at 2492 Perkinsville Rd. Maidens, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations are being taken for the Goochland Animal Shelter.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019