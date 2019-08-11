Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Church
401 35th St.
Virginia Beach, VA
Jeffrey Donald Fetzer Obituary
Jeffrey Donald Fetzer, 39, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 6, 2019.

Born in Painesville, OH, he was a Mechanical Engineer at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member and Elder at Trinity Church and The Gideons International. He loved his family, his church and his Ohio State Buckeyes.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Natalie L. Fetzer; sons, Beric A. Fetzer and Patrick B. Fetzer; parents, John and Janice Fetzer; and a sister, Kathy Moellman and her husband, Ryan.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church, 401 35th St., Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. Memorial denotations may be made to the Gideons International or the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Tidewater. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
