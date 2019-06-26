Jeffrey Eugene Kline, 61, of Norfolk, VA, passed away June 21, 2019.



Born in Ithaca, NY, he was a 1976 graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the submarine community. After his service, he found his calling in education, completing his Bachelorâ€™s degree at SUNY Oswego and then additional degrees at ODU. He spent the last 22 years as a technology education teacher for the Virginia Beach Public School System. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, camping, hiking, and biking. Jeffrey was known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He had a deep love of animals and rescued many over the years.



Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, George Kline and Sharlene Sawyer Kline. Left to cherish his memory: his longtime companion, Heide Richards of Norfolk; sisters, Vicki Darrow (David), Stefanie Joss (Lance), and Pamela Bell (Harold); nieces, Marlyss DuBois and Kassie Joss; nephews, Zachary Darrow, Ryan Bell, Devon Darrow, and Matthew Bell; as well as his extended family.



Arrangements are private. In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Banditâ€™s Adoption and Rescue of K-9â€™s (BARK) by email to [email protected] Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary