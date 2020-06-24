Franklin - Jeffrey Lynn "Jeff" Sutton, 51, passed away June 22, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana after a short illness. A native of Franklin, he was predeceased by his father Dannie Ray Sutton, Sr.
Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School and was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He earned a Law Degree from the University of Montana and worked in private law practice in Great Falls, Montana. Jeff was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Linda Young Sutton of Henrico; a brother, Dannie R. Sutton, Jr. and his wife Christy, and their children Andy and Brad of Henrico; aunts and uncles, Randy and Gladys Drake of Franklin, Billy and Debbie Sutton of Capron, and Jack and Cathy Sutton of Greensboro, NC; and many cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:30PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Faison officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Sycamore Baptist Church. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.