Jeffrey Lawrence Peacock, Sr., 72, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Virginia Sherry Peacock and James Lawrence Peacock, and was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Deeley Peacock.Mr. Peacock was a retired police officer for the City of Norfolk spending the majority of his career as a Homicide Detective. He was a member of the Norfolk Fraternal Order of the Police, and was a Criminal Investigator with the Department of Defense Police Department. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey L. Peacock, Jr. (Jill) of Gates Co., NC and Jason P. Peacock (Terri) of Coinjock, NC; and 4 grandchildren, Bradley, Jeffrey III, Joshua, and Evan.A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave., with Pastor Chris Amos officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Fallen Norfolk Police Officers at Norfolk Commodore Lodge #3, 1111 Harmony Road Norfolk, VA 23502, in memory of Jeffrey L. Peacock, Sr. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary