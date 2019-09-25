|
Jeffrey Lee York, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born January 18, 1963 in Portsmouth, VA. Jeff attended Western Branch High School and graduated from Old Dominion University with a major in Economics. Jeff was an East Coast Sales and Services Manager within the marine services industry for over 20 years. He enjoyed his business travels to assist clients in solving complicated logistical challenges with moving equipment and materials along river ways and the Atlantic Ocean.
Jeff enjoyed going to ODU basketball and football games with his children and many friends. He was an avid surfer and always looked forward to trips to Costa Rica with his surfing buddies. Jeff loved playing golf and being a long-time member of the Elizabeth Manor Golf & Country Club. His greatest joy, though, was his children and sharing with them his love of snowboarding, golfing and surfing.
Left to cherish his memory are his 2 children, Noah and Natalie York of Virginia Beach, VA, 2 brothers, Steve York of Zachary, LA, and Greg York of Hilton Head, SC, his parents, Sam and Jessie York of Chesapeake, VA, his uncle, Doug York, of Suffolk, VA, his niece, Amelia York of Hilton Head, SC, as well as cousins and many friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA. A private family service for the final resting place will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019