More Obituaries for Jeffrey Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lynn Smith

Jeffrey Lynn Smith Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Smith, 67, died September 7, 2019. Jeffrey was born in Bonne Terre, MO to the late Earl M. and Frances Douglas Smith. He was a veteran having retired from the US Navy. Jeffrey was an avid fisherman and a member of the Virginia Bass Federation Region 7. He was predeceased by his son, Michael D. Smith.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Lilia Gulmatico Smith; children, Michelle Smith-Harrell (Kenneth) of Chesapeake and Mark L. Smith (Maureen) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Lucrecia, Paris, Briana, Alexus, Eva and Vanessa; great grandchild, Ayden; and Earnest "Uncle Bunky" Garrett of Chesapeake; and a host of other family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
