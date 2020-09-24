I was one of his Best friends for many years. We did everthing together. But one of my fav. Things i got to do with him is Go to 2 Dallas Cowboy games. It was the best of times. But also I enjoy his kindness and always good chat we use to do all the time. I was a coworker with him at Jcrew for many Years. And we always made work fun. And the times i took him to Atlanta Airport was one of the fun times we had. I enjoy takeing him to fly out on his big trips. It was the Best of times and will be miss.

Jason McElheney

Friend