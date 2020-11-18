Dr. Jeffrey Peter Powell, 76, was called to be with Lord on November 15, 2020 at his home in Chesapeake, VA surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Annapolis, MD to the late retired U.S. Navy Commander John P. Powell and Cecilia Powell, he grew up in Rochester, NY.



Dr. Powell graduated in 1962 from McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, NY. He earned a B.S. in Biology from Canisius College in 1966. Dr. Powell received his DDS in 1971 and MD in 1975 from The State University of New York at Buffalo. He served as a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy from 1979 to 1984 and was appointed Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at the Naval Medical Center in Camp Lejeune, NC.



After his military service, he moved to Chesapeake, VA where he Founded Chesapeake Ear, Nose & Throat Associates, now known as Eastern Virginia Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist retiring from practice in September 2020. During his medical career, he served on the Board of Directors of the Chesapeake Hospital Authority, was a Clinical Associate professor of Otolaryngology at Eastern Virginia Medical School and Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at the Medical College of Virginia. During his career has physician he served on many pharmaceutical's committees, authored various publications and received many honors and rewards. In addition to his medical career, he fulfilled his passion for law enforcement through the Chesapeake, VA and Northampton County, NC Sheriffs departments, and the Chesapeake, VA Police Dept. Dr. Powell also functioned as the Medical Director for the Chesapeake Police SWAT team and the Virginia Beach Police Special Operations Helicopter Division. He also was an instructor and teacher for Law enforcement. He owned and operated POSCO.



Dr. Powell was a stellar member of his community with a passion for serving his fellow man. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his home on Lake Gaston, boat rides, watching action movies, smoking cigars, spoiling his dogs and eating at Angie's Family Restaurant.



He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 22 years, Terrie S. Powell; daughters, Kimberly Powell of Durham,NC, Maureen Butts (Scott) of Apex, NC, Jackie Prillaman (Mike) of Cary, NC, and Molly Kannan (Mark) of Panama City Beach,FL; son, Chris Harris of Chesapeake, VA; a sister and brother ; 5 nieces, 1 nephew, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 6-8pm on Thursday, November 19 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home 524 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA. The funeral mass will be held Friday, November 20 at noon at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 521 McCosh Dr, Chesapeake,VA, where Jeffrey Powell was a parishioner and founding member for over 30 years. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA.The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, City of Chesapeake EMS and Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice .In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Benedict's Catholic Church.



