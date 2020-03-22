The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Jeffrey Wayne Helm peacefully entered his final resting home. Jeffrey, also known as "Jay," was born June 27, 1962 to parents, William A. Helm and Virginia Nadine Helm in Portsmouth, Virginia. Jeffrey was a lifelong are resident who took pride in his occupation as a Nuclear Rigger of 34 years at Norfolk Naval Shipyard before retiring in 2016. He also took pride in being a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan. He is survived by his wife, Iris Helm of 29 years; brother, Mark Helm; his two daughters, Crystal and Shakisha Helm; four grandsons, Savion Helm, Dylan Helm, Daniel Helm and MoJave Helm. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Lucille Brown, Calvin and Gloria Paige and Marvin and Dorothy Paige and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. A service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the chapel of Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23321. A viewing will be held, 4:00pm - 8:00pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
