Jenilin passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. Jen was born on July 6, 1985 in Norwalk, CT. She went to school in VA Beach, VA and graduated from First Colonial High in 2004, followed by ECPI Univ. Jen lived in TN for the last 9 years. She is survived by her son Cory, immediate family including Joann, Bill, Autumn, Chris, Shelby, Connor, Barbara, and Martha, along with her boyfriend Adam, extended family, and many friends. She was predeceased by her grandfathers Robert and Harry. Services were private.



