Jennette H. Sawyer received her wings Monday, June 29, 2020 in Henderson, North Carolina. Born in Orange County, Texas, she was the daughter of the late William Nash Hodges and Frances Harrington Hodges. Jennette retired as an Office Manager with Norfolk Public Schools after many years of service. She enjoyed the beach life and loved being " Nana". She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph T. Sawyer. Surviving is her fiancÃ© John Thompson; two daughters, Kellie Gray and Teresa Sawyer Vachon; one son, Jeff Sawyer (Lauri); three grandsons, Hunter Sawyer, Brenden Vachon and Riley Vachon. A memorial service will be held Saturday in Norfolk, VA for family and close friends.



