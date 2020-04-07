|
|
78, passed away peacefully in her home on April 2, 2020. She was born in
Portsmouth, Virginia to the late John Barner and Mable Edward-Barner.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 sons, 4 daughters, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of relatives and friends.
Jennie was a kind and loving person. She called everyone her buddy or friend.
The family of Jennie Mae Lowe would like to thank the Hope House Foundation and all of the staff past and present of the Lakewood team for all the great affection and support they gave her. Their kindness will never be forgotten. In addition, a special thanks to Heartland Hospice for all the help and care they
provided. Jennie will truly be missed.
Condolences may be offered at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations in honor of Jennie to Hope House Foundation at www.hope-house.org.
Jennie's viewing will be held at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy. N. Chesapeake, VA 23323 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 4pm-7pm and an intimate graveside service following. A memorial service will be held on a later date to celebrate Jennie's life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020