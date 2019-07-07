|
Jennie Marie Carroll Gladden departed this life on Tues., July 2, 2019. Born May 29, 1927 in Isle of Wight County to Benjamin Goodrich Carroll and Mary Emma Lankford Carroll. She was a longtime member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Henry Neil Gladden Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Barton (Robert) of Virginia Beach, VA and Jenneil Patrick (Larry) of Seffner, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren, Tara Gardner, Kelly Moore (Geno), David Patrick (Sabrina), Lindsay Lopez (Ryan), and Mollie Hoffmann (Eddie); and great-grandchildren, Cynthia and Sarah Moore, Darcy Gardner, Elizabeth and Andrew Lopez, and Cameron and Dylan Hoffmann.
A celebration of her life will be held on Fri., July 12th 2019 at 1:00 pm at Courthouse Community United Methodist Church by Rev. James Ullian. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019